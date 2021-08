Stammen opened Tuesday's 6-5 victory over Miami, allowing four runs on six hits with two strikeouts in two innings. He didn't factor into the decision. Stammen struggled for the second straight outing, permitting four hits and three runs in the first and another in the second. San Diego rallied and eventually took the lead in the fourth inning to get Stammen off the hook for the loss, but the 37-year-old has now surrendered six runs in his last three innings to increase his ERA from 2.47 to 3.18 in the two-game span. The slump comes on the heels of nine innings without allowing an earned run.