JMA Wireless (JMA) and ExteNet deployed the world’s first in-venue midband 5G network at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio. The network enabled unprecedented download speeds of more than 600 megabits per second in the 23,300-seat stadium while it was full of fans, a feat only made possible by JMA’s distributed antenna system (DAS). JMA’s TEKO DAS, which was deployed in the stadium in 2018 by ExteNet as the neutral-host provider, required no additional cost, labor, or modifications to support the newly upgraded, multi-carrier 5G network. JMA’s TEKO DAS is the only DAS capable of supporting 5G-midband networks with this degree of performance and efficiency.