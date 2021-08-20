Superstitions for a good life

Greetings from the Great Bend Public Library, and happy Friday the 13th! Did you know the fear of the number 13 is called triskaidekaphobia? There are a few different interpretations on how 13 became such an unlucky number. Some trace it back to a myth about the 12 gods of Asgard and a dinner in Valhalla going awry when the mischievous god Loki showed up as the 13th guest. Others point to the Last Supper as the origin of the number’s connotation with being unlucky, since Judas was the 13th guest at the dinner right before the crucifixion. Friday the 13th doesn’t always just happen once a year, either. Last year, in 2020, we had two Friday the 13ths! Coincidence? I think not. Luckily, this year we just have the one happening today. Friday the 13th is just one of many superstitions in western culture, so what better day than the unluckiest day of the year to talk about some of them!