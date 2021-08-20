Cancel
The Drought Monitor – No Drought About It

By Ted Buehner
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince June 14th, it has been exceptionally dry in the North Sound. The only decent rainfall of late occurred on August 7th and 8th, breaking a 51-day dry streak. The very dry weather has resulted in much drier soils, lower river runoff, drier foliage, and heightened wildfire conditions. The North Sound has seen its share of roadside and other fires that fire response crews have jumped on to extinguish before they got out of hand.

Saint Helens, ORthechronicleonline.com

Drought Impact: Stressed tress

Area trees are showing signs of the continuing drought. “We are aware that trees in St. Helens are starting to show significant signs of stress, likely due to several years of chronic drought and repeated excessive heat events,” St. Helens Communication Officer Crystal King told The Chronicle. The City of...
Agriculturedeltadailynews.com

Scorching Heat Takes Toll On US Crops

Drought is blistering key U.S. cash crops, further elevating prices for staples including corn and wheat. The punishing dynamics of a torrid summer were evident this month on the Pro Farmer Crop Tour, an annual event in which farmers visit key growing areas across the grain belt to gather data on the coming harvest.
Environmenttechxplore.com

Prepping the grid for more frequent and intense droughts, heat waves and wildfires

As yet another heat wave shattered temperature records in the Pacific Northwest in mid-2021, threats of rolling blackouts rippled throughout the region. These recurring extreme weather threats offer a sobering reminder that aging energy grids weren't designed to handle the stress of climate change. Nor were they designed to withstand the energy impact from extreme events like heat waves, droughts, or wildfires, which are predicted to become more frequent and intense, according to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's (PNNL's) Nathalie Voisin, a PNNL Earth scientist who is part of a team working on grid resilience in relation to climate change.

