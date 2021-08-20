The Drought Monitor – No Drought About It

As yet another heat wave shattered temperature records in the Pacific Northwest in mid-2021, threats of rolling blackouts rippled throughout the region. These recurring extreme weather threats offer a sobering reminder that aging energy grids weren't designed to handle the stress of climate change. Nor were they designed to withstand the energy impact from extreme events like heat waves, droughts, or wildfires, which are predicted to become more frequent and intense, according to Pacific Northwest National Laboratory's (PNNL's) Nathalie Voisin, a PNNL Earth scientist who is part of a team working on grid resilience in relation to climate change.