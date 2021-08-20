The Drought Monitor – No Drought About It
Since June 14th, it has been exceptionally dry in the North Sound. The only decent rainfall of late occurred on August 7th and 8th, breaking a 51-day dry streak. The very dry weather has resulted in much drier soils, lower river runoff, drier foliage, and heightened wildfire conditions. The North Sound has seen its share of roadside and other fires that fire response crews have jumped on to extinguish before they got out of hand.www.everettpost.com
