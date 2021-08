Gambling is an ancient practice that dates back to the ancient Greeks and Romans. Gladiators fought at the Coliseum in Rome, and it was common for Romans to wager on the outcome. Many people still bet on sporting events nowadays, but they bet on the results of football, horse racing, and athletics rather than on who will be the last gladiator standing in a particular match. Most cities feature betting shops or casinos with safe playground where you may wager on your favorite sports team or play a few hands of poker.