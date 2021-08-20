Quidditch comes to Howard County

Calling all wizards and witches of Hogwarts!

You are invited to the Major League Quidditch Championship, happening August 21-23 at Troy Park in Elkridge.

Players from 12 teams across the country will be coming to Howard County for the tournament. It is the "mortal version" of the fantasy game featured in the Harry Potter series.

According to Tyler Trudeau, the head coach for the Washington Admirals team, there are many similarities to the game in the book, thought not nearly as violent. Each team has chasers, keepers, beaters and a seeker. Players ride on sticks, like broomsticks. There is also a "snitch" that is unaffiliated with any of the teams. A quaffle, or deflated volleyball, is used to throw into rings for points.

Tickets can be purchased online or you can watch it via livestream.