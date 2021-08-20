Malaysia’s stockmarket sliding down a slippery slope

Low-profile political insider Muhyiddin Yassin had a swift and unexpected rise to Malaysia's premiership -- but his time in power was fraught with instability, and he leaves office as the country's shortest-serving leader. He resigned on Monday after months of bitter infighting in his coalition, and with public anger growing over a worsening coronavirus outbreak. He took power after the collapse of a reformist alliance that had swept to power at landmark polls in 2018, outmanoeuvring more charismatic rivals Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim. But being appointed by the king -- rather than having won an election -- he was accused of lacking legitimacy, while his parliamentary backing was razor-thin and he struggled to tame competing factions in his coalition.