Malaysia’s stockmarket sliding down a slippery slope
Malaysia’s stockmarket is “sliding down a slippery slope, seemingly unable to break its fall”, says a note from PublicInvest Research. An explosion of Covid-19 cases, strict lockdowns and political gridlock have made this a difficult year. On Monday Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned, ending a contentious 17-month spell in power. Muhyiddin “was aligned with a scandal-tainted governing coalition”, says Daniel Victor in The New York Times. “Calls for his resignation gathered force as the country issued multiple lockdown orders… and endured widespread hunger.”moneyweek.com
