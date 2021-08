The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is once again being re-released, and this time Bethesda Game Studios are adding a huge new feature in the process. Today, during QuakeCon, Bethesda announced The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim - Anniversary Edition, a special new edition of the game releasing on November 11 to celebrate the game's 10-year anniversary. The newest re-release of the game will be available via the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X|S when it drops. None of this is very surprising though. Everyone assumed Bethesda would do this for the game's 10-year anniversary and that's exactly what it's doing. What's surprising is that fishing is being added to the game.