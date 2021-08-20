Cancel
Pasco County, FL

Pasco County Fire Rescue clears hazmat situation in Holiday

Posted by 
10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded Thursday night to a hazmat situation.

After hours spent at the scene, dispatch tells 10 Tampa Bay firefighters have cleared the scene and people have been allowed back in their homes.

Thursday evening, firefighters had asked people to avoid the Holiday area while crews responded to the situation.

Crews responded due to concern over a container filled with sodium sulfite that was gassing on Louis Avenue near Alternate Highway 19. 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo reports a 500-foot radius was set up around the container.

Local evacuations were in effect for two blocks in the area, according to officials. People have since been allowed to return to their homes, officials say.

This is a developing story. Check with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hazardous Material#Fire Rescue
