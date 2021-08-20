Cancel
A transitory respite from inflation

By Alex Rankine
moneyweek.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen does “transitory” inflation “become persistent?” asks The Wall Street Journal. The US Federal Reserve has spent the year insisting that soaring prices are a “transitory” effect caused by reopening. Yet US consumer prices rose by 5.4% in July compared with a year earlier for the second month running. Energy prices are rising. Ordinary workers are being hurt. “Real (after inflation) average hourly earnings have declined for seven consecutive months.” This week we learnt that UK consumer prices rose by 2% year-on-year in July.

U.S. PoliticsWTHI

Does the US economy need another $480 billion in stimulus?

The Federal Reserve is buying $120 billion in bonds per month, part of a package of emergency measures to prop up the US economy during the pandemic. But as activity returns to normal, is that level of support necessary?. That's among the key questions facing central bankers when they gather...
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

US Dollar drops from 9-1/2-month high, but posts largest weekly gain in two months

On Friday, the US Dollar Index (DXY) measured against a basket of six major currencies edged 0.1 per cent lower after hitting its highest level since early-November earlier in the session, as traders appeared to be engaged in a weekend buy-the-dip move with US Treasury bond notes rising higher, though, near-term outlook for most major and emerging market currencies remained downbeat as pandemic concerns would likely to add fresh impetus into the US Dollar’s safe-haven appeal amid rising Delta concerns.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields tick up; focus on supply

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields ticked up on Tuesday with investors focusing on issuance in a data-light session, as risk sentiment improved on the back of declining Federal Reserve tapering fears and full U.S. approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine. That followed a week of falling bond yields...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

For Everyday Americans, Inflation Is a Double Blow to Bank Accounts

For the past few months, the price of everything from groceries to cars to clothing has increased, straining budgets for households across the country. At the same time, savings have become less valuable, hitting Americans with a double blow to their bank accounts. The latest consumer price index, which measures...
Businesswibqam.com

Japan’s consumer price falls narrow on global commodity inflation

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s core consumer prices narrowed their annual pace of falls for three straight months in July, a sign global commodities inflation was offsetting some of the deflationary pressure from a pandemic-induced spending slump. But analysts expect consumer inflation to stay well below levels seen in the United...
Businessmoneyweek.com

Is inflation here to stay?

Is inflation here to stay? It’s the biggest question in markets right now. At MoneyWeek, we’re of the view that the answer is “yes, probably” – we’re moving into a more inflationary era and central banks will be happy to tolerate it. However, not everyone agrees. Among the sceptics are James Montier and Philip Pilkington of US asset manager GMO, who have just published a paper titled “Inflation – Tall Tales and True Causes”.
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Rally on Chatter of Fed Delayed Quantitative Easing Tapering

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- Nearby delivery month oil futures on the New York Mercantile Exchange and Brent crude traded on the Intercontinental Exchange settled Monday's session sharply higher, lifting the U.S. crude benchmark above $65 per barrel (bbl). The rally came after weaker-than-expected economic data fueled speculation the Federal Reserve would delay tapering its quantitative easing program until later this year, weakening the dollar index that, along with risk-on trade sentiment across financial markets, fueled buying interest.
BusinessWashington Post

Central Banks Are Risking Their Independence

Central bankers and journalists will assemble for the virtual Jackson Hole conference later this week. Their agenda will be broad. The future path of quantitative easing, the health of the labor market, and other critical monetary and regulatory matters will command center stage. But we can also expect pronouncements on issues once considered the domain of elected politicians, including climate change, racial justice and inequality.
Economylearnbonds.com

What to Expect from Gold as Tightening Fears Offset Positives?

Gold’s fortunes have nosedived this year after their hit their record high in 2020. As the economy has rebounded, investors have pivoted from safe-haven assets to risk assets. What should you expect from precious metals like gold now?. Gold prices are down almost 8% in 2021. The fall in gold...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Surging Inflation Is A US Phenomenon, Not A Global One

After U.S. inflation surged 5.4% in June from a year earlier in its biggest monthly gain since August 2008, it once again rose 5.4% in July. Even when excluding food and energy components, inflation rose 4.3% year-over-year for the month of July. This surge in consumer prices seems to be unique to the United States, at least in comparison with the world’s largest economies.
Businesskitco.com

Inflation accelerates in June. Will gold finally react?

Inflation surged in June to 5.4%. It may retrace soon, but there's a good chance that it will increase again later, boosting gold at last. The inflation monster has reared its ugly head. The CPI annual rate surged to 5.4% in June, accelerating from already mind-blowing 5% in May. It was the hottest pace since the Great Recession. However, Powell and his colleagues from the FOMC still claim that inflation will only be temporary, as it was boosted by the reopening from the Great Lockdown, while others predict a replay of the stagflation from the 1970s. Who is right?
BusinessDailyFx

GBP/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Fed Economic Symposium

GBP/USD trades to a fresh monthly low (1.3602) ahead of the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium scheduled for August 26 – 28 as a growing number of Federal Reserve officials show a greater willingness to taper the quantitative easing (QE) program. Fundamental Forecast for British Pound: Bearish. GBP/USD appears to...
Posted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 4-week low as boost from hot inflation fades

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar touches its weakest since July 21 at 1.2653 * Canada's annual inflation rate accelerates to 3.7% in July * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% lower * Canadian bond yields rise across the curve By Fergal Smith TORONTO, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Wednesday as investors weighed minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting, while domestic data showing higher inflation was seen unlikely to move the needle for the Bank of Canada. The loonie was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2634 to the greenback, or 79.15 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest level of the session at 1.2597 after the inflation data but then fell to its weakest since July 21 at 1.2653. "It's predominately the big dollar that is driving the loonie right now," said Bipan Rai, North America head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets. The U.S. dollar seesawed against a basket of major currencies as the minutes showed Fed officials felt the employment benchmark for decreasing support for the economy "could be reached this year," but had not yet been satisfied. Canada's annual inflation rate accelerated to 3.7% in July, up from 3.1% in June and the hottest pace since 2011, due to both the base-year effect and higher shelter costs. The Bank of Canada has said that the factors pushing up inflation are transitory. "I think the market is entrenched in its view that the Bank of Canada is going to hike in the middle part of next year but they're going to be patient," Rai said. "I don't think the inflation data this morning changed much." The price of oil , one of Canada's major exports, settled 1.7% lower at $65.46 a barrel, with investors remaining worried about the outlook for fuel demand as COVID-19 cases surge worldwide. Canadian government bond yields were higher across the curve. The 10-year rose half a basis point to 1.160%, after touching on Tuesday its lowest intraday level in nearly two weeks at 1.120%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Andrea Ricci)
Businesswincountry.com

Higher inflation target could trigger jobs boom, former Fed staffers say

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The Federal Reserve may be wrestling with an inflation problem, but two former senior staffers at the U.S. central bank argue that continued higher prices in the future may be what is needed to shift the whole economy to a higher plateau and deliver a jobs boom that helps the broadest set of people.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bank of Israel to hold rates again as inflation, economy grow

JERUSALEM, Aug 19 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel is expected to leave short-term interest rates unchanged next week for its 11th straight policy meeting, following data showing rising inflation and a rebound in economic growth. All 15 economists polled by Reuters believe the monetary policy committee (MPC) will keep...
Economymining.com

Gold price steadies ahead of Fed minutes

Gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines before the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting. Spot gold declined slightly by 0.2% to $1,781.69 per ounce as of 1:40 p.m. EDT. US gold futures also dropped 0.2%, trading at $1,783.90 per ounce in New York.
Businesskitco.com

Gold rallies on softening inflation. What's going on?

Inflation softened slightly in July and gold prices rose, but the bullish joy may be premature. How should we respond?. Inflation eased a bit in July, but it remained disturbingly high. According to the latest BLS report on inflation, the CPI increased 0.5% in July after rising 0.9% in June. The core CPI, which excludes food and energy, also softened, as it rose 0.3% in July after increasing 0.9% in June. The deceleration was mainly caused by a much smaller advance in the index for used cars, which increased only 0.2% (it was 10.5% in June).

