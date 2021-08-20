Facebook's Metaverse Dream Is a Conference Room? It Sounds More Like a Nightmare

UNITED STATES—Oh, social media how the times have changed before the invention of the internet where platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Tik Tok and so many others people conversed. We had times that we talked to people, we wrote letters, we engaged in conversation and we actually talked to people. That does not even seem to exist anymore because we are all glued to our phones and being immersed in social media focused on what everyone else is doing instead of focusing their energy on the here and now.