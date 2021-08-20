Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Facebook's Metaverse Dream Is a Conference Room? It Sounds More Like a Nightmare

By Jason Aten
Inc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThursday morning, Facebook rolled out the first real-world piece of Mark Zuckerberg's dream of turning the company into a pillar of the metaverse. Known as Horizon Workrooms, it's an interactive virtual reality tool for meetings. Basically, that means is that you can now attend a meeting by way of an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset, and you appear in a shared space as an avatar character, along with all of your co-workers.

www.inc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gayle King
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metaverse#Conference Room#Oculus Quest#Headsets#Cbs#Zoom
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Virtual Reality
NewsBreak
Avatar
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
Distractify

On Snapchat, "WTV" Means Exactly What You Think It Does

You can always count on Snapchat to leave certain users confused as to what exactly is being said on the platform. Like many social apps, Snapchat has its own lingo. Since acronyms like “SSB” and “FAOTP” have surfaced on Snapchat, it's clear that not being current on the latest slang terms can leave you lost in translation. That's why it’s important to sharpen up your slang to communicate effectively on the app.
Cell PhonesCult of Mac

WhatsApp now sends disappearing content that can be viewed only once

You can now send disappearing images and videos on WhatsApp that can be viewed only once. The new feature, aptly named “View Once,” takes cues from similar disappearing message options from the likes of Snapchat. Disappearing messages and other content is particularly popular among teens who want to share …...
Petsimore.com

Here's how TikTok's algorithm knows what cat videos to show you

TikTok's powerful algorithm is capable of figuring out your interests in as little as 40 minutes. The algorithm uses various markers to work out what you like, including watch time. Have you ever wondered how TikTok knows that you not only like watching videos of cute cats, but also knows...
Behind Viral VideosANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

TikTok testing out Stories feature with 24-hour videos

If you don’t know by now or if you’ve been living under a rock, TikTok has been one of, if not the most popular social media apps of the past few years. We’ve been seeing major tech companies trying to emulate its success with their own versions. But now it looks like it’s TikTok’s turn to try out a popular feature on brands like Facebook, Snapchat, etc: the ephemeral posts. TikTok Stories is now being tested out in several countries outside of the U.S.
Internetkomando.com

Pro trick to keep what you look at on social media private

How many times have you read a direct message and then completely forgot to reply? Then the next message you received was probably from the sender, saying they can see you read it, so why the silence? Tap or click here to see why thousands have signed a petition to stop Facebook’s Instagram for kids.
Behind Viral Videosknowtechie.com

Facebook’s blatant TikTok clone is coming to the US

Facebook has never been content with just being the biggest social media platform on the planet. For some reason, the company feels it’s necessary to develop new products almost constantly, and it has a tendency to draw inspiration from other successful platforms. This time, the social giant has its sights...
ScienceVariety

The Team Behind ‘The Social Dilemma’ Reveals How to Resist Big Tech

How do you use the internet to promote a movie that denounces the internet?. This was the question on writer-director Jeff Orlowski’s mind when trying to publicize his film, “The Social Dilemma,” which covers everything from social media addiction to Big Tech’s “surveillance capitalism.”. “We wanted to make something that...
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Pokemon Go Founder Rants Against the Metaverse Calling it a Nightmare

Pokemon Go is a game developed by Niantic which has helped augmented reality games get more traction. The company's CEO, John Hanke, isn’t a fan of the ‘metaverse’ which was made popular by other science fiction properties like Ready Player One. In a lengthy blog post on the Niantic webpage,...
Internet13newsnow.com

Twitter just changed its font — and users are upset

SAN FRANCISCO, California — If you live on Twitter, you probably instantly noticed the different font on the social media site. The new font, called Chirp, was first revealed in January and was implemented just a couple of days ago. Part of the motivation behind the change was, along with a few other improvements, to boost user experience and highlight user content better — or so they say.
InternetVentureBeat

The metaverse will not look the way Facebook imagines it

Much has been said about the metaverse recently, thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s announcement that Facebook would be evolving into a “metaverse” company. The ensuing commentaries have been numerous, with many imagining a world parallel to the real world, existing with one identity and shape, one set of rules. That’s akin...
Internetthesfnews.com

Get Off Social Media People

UNITED STATES—Oh, social media how the times have changed before the invention of the internet where platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, Tumblr, Tik Tok and so many others people conversed. We had times that we talked to people, we wrote letters, we engaged in conversation and we actually talked to people. That does not even seem to exist anymore because we are all glued to our phones and being immersed in social media focused on what everyone else is doing instead of focusing their energy on the here and now.
Internetprotocol.com

How to build a safer, more inclusive metaverse

Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Next Up. This week: The OASIS Consortium wants metaverse companies to embrace ethics from the get-go and filmmaker Neill Blomkamp talks volumetric video capture. The Big Story. A new group wants to bring ethics to the metaverse. Depending on who you ask, the metaverse...

Comments / 0

Community Policy