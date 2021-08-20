Flash Flood Warning issued for Larimer by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 02:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-20 05:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life. Heavy Rainfall will cause flash flooding of small creeks, streams, and ditches in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across rural roads. Target Area: Larimer The National Weather Service in Denver has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Larimer County in north central Colorado * Until 515 AM MDT. * At 215 AM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.3 and 0.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, gulches, roads, and poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Masonville. This includes the following additional locations Moondance Way, Stringtown Gulch and Big Bear. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED