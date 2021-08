The Euros and the Copa America are behind us. International football has come to an end for the time being and league football across Europe has returned. We have already had some cracking games so far throughout the leagues. Big wins, stunning upsets and shocking transfers have stolen headlines as all the action and drama of league football is back in full form. Supporters are absolutely loving every bit of it. The beginning of league football also means that the Ballon d’Or award is closing in. This prestigious award—which is generally given out in mid-December—was canceled last year, however, it will resume this year with a couple of Chelsea players set to be involved.