Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Arsenal complete permanent Martin Odegaard signing

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K0UdG_0bXYrx7d00
Martin Odegaard is an Arsenal player (Dan Mullan/PA) (PA Wire)

Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid.

The Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates Stadium, scoring two goals in 20 appearances for the north London club.

And he has secured a return to the Premier League club after signing a five-year deal.

Asked what he would add to his squad, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said: “A lot of things that he brought last season, he made us better, we needed more options and alternatives for creativity.

“He is still a really young man but he has huge experiences in clubs already and has unique talents for the way we want to play so I am really pleased the club have made the effort.”

The 22-year-old becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Arteta confirmed the club are close to completing another deal, with Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale having completed a medical.

“There is still some paperwork but his medical is done, still a few things to sort with Sheffield,” Arteta added.

Odegaard joined Madrid as a 16-year-old in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

34K+
Followers
87K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Nuno Tavares
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Chelsea#Real Madrid#Stromsgodset#Heerenveen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueInternational Business Times

Arteta Under Pressure To Lead Arsenal Out Of The Wilderness

Arsenal and Mikel Arteta appeared to be the perfect fit but now the Spanish manager is being assailed by fans across the world, including the President of Rwanda, after the Gunners' worst start to a league season in their 118-year history. The 39-year-old is being targeted by increasingly disenchanted fans...
chatsports.com

Matt Miazga secures loan move to Deportivo Alavés

Matt Miazga is on the move again. The USMNT centerback continues his European footballing tour as La Liga side Deportivo Alavés announced they had acquired Miagza on loan from Chelsea FC. Alavés are looking for defensive reinforcements as they finished the 2020-21 campaign in 16th position, four points out of...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Arsenal transfer news: Crystal Palace interested in Eddie Nketiah

Crystal Palace remain interested in signing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah. Nketiah has struggled to secure a regular first-team place at Arsenal since breaking into the team in 2017 and he is now in the final year of his contract at the Emirates. Palace are interested in signing the 22-year-old but...
Premier League90min.com

Saul Niguez offered to Premier League sides on loan

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has been offered to a handful of Premier League sides on loan as his representatives continue to look for a route out of the Wanda Metropolitano. Saul has been told he is free to leave the club this summer and had initially been expected to...
Tribal Football

DONE DEAL: Rogers signs new Man City contract before joining Bournemouth

Bournemouth have signed winger Morgan Rogers on a season-long loan from Manchester City. There is an option for the Cherries to make the move permanent as part of the 19-year-old's move. Before leaving the Etihad, Rogers extended his City contract until 2024. "Morgan has all the attributes to become an...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Atletico Madrid offer Saul to Liverpool, Chelsea and Man Utd

Atletico Madrid are seeking a Premier League move for Saul Niguez. The Telegraph says several English clubs have been approached by Atletico representatives about taking Saul on-loan. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United have all been contacted, though as yet no offers have been made. Saul is on the fringes of...
UEFATribal Football

Chelsea plan late loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez

Chelsea are making a late loan move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez. The Telegraph says Chelsea are considering dipping back into the transfer market to bring in Atletico Madrid's wantaway midfielder Saul on loan. The 26-year-old midfielder has made 229 La Liga appearances for Atletico Madrid since coming through...
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Herald

MATCHDAY: CL playoffs; English League Cup into 2nd round

A look at what's happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Two-time European champion Benfica seeks to avoid missing out on the group stage of the Champions League for a second straight season. Benfica has a 2-1 lead from the first leg of its playoff with PSV Eindhoven ahead of the return game in the Netherlands. FerencvÃ¡ros, which played Barcelona and Juventus in its first group-stage campaign for 25 years last season, hosts Young Boys. The Hungarian side trails 3-2 from the first leg in Switzerland. MalmÃ¶, the 1979 European Cup runner-up, has a 2-0 lead before facing Ludogorets in Bulgaria. Three more playoffs are completed Wednesday before the draw for the 32-team group stage takes place Thursday in Istanbul.
Premier LeagueNBC Sports

Transfer news: Saul to Chelsea, Man United; Trippier to Arsenal

A few very intriguing reports have popped up in the latest transfer news with Saul Niguez interesting both Chelsea and Manchester United, while Kieran Trippier to Arsenal could still happen. It seems like two Atletico Madrid starters are in demand but several reports also suggest that the Spanish giants are...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Tottenham Hotspur interested in PSV’s Noni Madueke

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing PSV Eindhoven forward Noni Madueke. According to Fabrizio Romano the club are keen on the player, but he is not considered a priority. Adama Traoré is one of the main names on Tottenham list as potential new winger since weeks, confirmed. Direct talks...
Premier League90min.com

Man Utd lead race to sign Saul Niguez on loan

Manchester United are pushing to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez on loan and are believed to be leading the race for his signature. Atleti are keen to offload Saul this summer and had hoped to sell him permanently, but suitable offers did not arrive, prompting the Spanish side to offer him out on loan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy