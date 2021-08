Charleston, SC (August 17, 2021) - Inc. magazine revealed that Charleston-based Digital Ignite is South Carolina's top marketing and advertising agency for 2021. As Inc's ranking of 756 on its annual 5000 list, Digital Ignite has been included in the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. list is a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.