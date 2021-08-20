Cody Fern has been acting for well over a decade, but it wasn’t until 2018 that things really started to take off for him. That year, he appeared in both House of Cards and American Horror Story. However, his role in American Horror Story really catapulted his career to a new level. Now, just one look into his eyes is enough to strike fear into horror lovers everywhere. In 2021, Cody returned to the American Horror Story universe with an appearance in the new Hulu series American Horror Stories. Although he’s playing a different character, Cody’s on-screen presence is still undeniable. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Cody Fern.