“National Radio Day” on Morning Energy
Since the 1990s, National Radio Day has been celebrated on August 20th to highlight the invention of radio and its contributions to our society. The radio is the first device that allowed for mass communication. Although the first commercial radio stations began broadcasting in the 1920s, there were many significant contributions that took place prior to this broadcast by various individuals. There contributions include the discovery of electromagnetic induction, electric conduction, and radio waves.www.wmnf.org
