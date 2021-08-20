Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrations

“National Radio Day” on Morning Energy

By Renna Reddick
WMNF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince the 1990s, National Radio Day has been celebrated on August 20th to highlight the invention of radio and its contributions to our society. The radio is the first device that allowed for mass communication. Although the first commercial radio stations began broadcasting in the 1920s, there were many significant contributions that took place prior to this broadcast by various individuals. There contributions include the discovery of electromagnetic induction, electric conduction, and radio waves.

www.wmnf.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Waves#Radio Stations#Invention Of Radio#History Of Radio#National Radio Day
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Food & DrinksWMNF

“Making Lemonade out of Lemons” on Morning Energy

There will be many things in life that challenge us, yet somehow we must find a way to muster up the faith, strength, and courage to move forward and make the best out of negative situations. It has been said that when “When Life Gives You Lemons”, Make Lemonade”. This...
Lincoln County, ORNewport News-Times

Ham radio operators hold Field Day

This year, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office amateur radio volunteers held their annual Field Day on June 25 at Toledo Waterfront Park. A total of 15 volunteers completed more than 127 hours of service during the event. Last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Field Day was held with a small number of volunteers and social distancing in place, and that event focused on remote communications.
Politicskxnet.com

NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National S’mores Day

Welcome to August 10th on the National Day Calendar. All good campfires are fueled by storytelling. Those lingering moments, when one more log on the fire lets you stay up late and S’mores make use of the glowing embers. The next time you’re camping and spinning a yarn, consider the origin of the S’more.
MusicInternational Business Times

National Radio Day: History Of Radio Broadcasting And Quotes To Celebrate The Day

Radio, the dominant medium of wireless communication, has an expansive reach and a trusted audience all around the world. Touted as the most effective way of communication, radio's widespread popularity sometimes even outshined that of television or newspapers. However, in modern times, radio's global acceptance is facing increasing challenges from...
Hip Hopellisdownhome.com

National Panini Day / National Hip Hop Day

Although the first U.S. reference to panini dates to 1956, a precursor appeared in a 16th-century Italian cookbook. Panini sandwiches became trendy in Milanese bars, called paninoteche, in the 1970s, when office workers were looking for quick lunch choices. Trendy U.S. restaurants, particularly in New York, began selling the sandwiches, whose popularity then spread to other U.S. cities, each producing distinctive variations of the sandwich. In many English-speaking countries, a panino (Italian meaning “bread roll”) is a grilled sandwich made from bread such as ciabatta, foccacia and Italian baguettes. The bread is cut horizontally and filled with deli ingredients or other foods and then pressed in a grill.
LifestyleKATU.com

National Authenticity Day!

August 16th is National Authenticity Day and today on the show Kara spoke with leadership coach Erin Hatzikostas about why authenticity is the secret weapon to being successful in your work. Erin suggested these three tips below when it comes to being authentic at work:. 1. Change the robotic out-of-office...
Boston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

FEMA To Test National Emergency Alert On Phones, TVs and Radios Thursday Afternoon

BOSTON (CBS) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency will test its national emergency alert systems Thursday afternoon. It will be sent to phones, TVs and radios at 2:20 p.m. Eastern Time and will last a full minute. The wireless alert will be sent to those who’ve opted-in on their phones to receive test messages. FEMA said this is just part of its regular testing. For more information, or to learn to how to opt-in, click here.
Weatherraccoonvalleyradio.com

National EAS Test is Tomorrow on Raccoon Valley Radio Stations

Tomorrow will be a test of all broadcast systems for readiness and alertness. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) will be conducting a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA). This is a test to address the effectiveness of the infrastructure for distribution and assess the operational readiness of a national message. It also allows for any needed improvements to be made.
Adrian, MIwlen.com

Consumers Energy to Distribute Free Ice and Water Tomorrow Morning

Adrian, MI – The City of Adrian has announced that Consumers Energy will be distributing free ice and water tomorrow, August 14th, from 9am-12pm in the Winter Street Parking Lot, between West Maumee and Church Streets. Here is the Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/2um0dUcca. Tune into our local and state newscasts,...
Greenville, NCWNCT

Wednesday is National Fajita Day!

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Wednesday is National Fajita Day. It is celebrated across the United States every August 18. In the early 1930s, Mexican vaqueros in Southwest Texas developed the sizzling, savory Tex-Mex dish known as fajitas. The popular meal is commonly made up of grilled, stripped meat, peppers, onions and is commonly served with a corn tortilla.
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
Astronomythewoodyshow.com

NASA Says Giant Asteroid Now Has A Greater Chance Of Hitting Earth

Scientists have been tracking a giant asteroid that is the size of the Empire State Building as it hurdles through space towards Earth. After reviewing new data gathered by NASA's Osiris-Rex spacecraft, they have increased the odds that the asteroid, named Bennu, will strike the Earth in the next three hundred years.
AstronomyDesign Taxi

NASA Shot Lasers At The Moon For 50 Years, And One Finally Bounced Back

For the last decade, scientists at NASA have been taking aim with laser beams at a tiny reflector on the moon. Around 240,000 miles away, the panel—the size of a paperback novel—suddenly fired one back. This reflector is mounted on the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), a spacecraft that has been...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

America’s Tallest Man Igor Vovkovinskiy Dead at 38

Igor Vovkovinskiy was best known for reaching great heights, literally. He was deemed as the tallest man in the U.S. during his life. Vovkovinskiy recently passed away at the age of 38. He was just over 7 feet, 8 inches tall. His height had unfortunately been a result of several different health issues.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Rare Blue Moon of August 2021 rises tonight. Here's what to expect.

The August full moon rises tonight (Aug. 22), bringing skywatchers a rare seasonal "Blue Moon." The full moon, also known as the "Sturgeon Moon," reaches its peak Sunday morning at 8:02 a.m. EDT (1200 GMT). For New York City observers, the full moon will rise at 8:47 p.m., after the sun sets at 7:45 p.m. local time that day. However, it will appear large in the sky throughout both Saturday and Sunday nights, according to The Farmers' Almanac.
Astronomydailygalaxy.com

“Different From All Currently Known Life?” –Darwin’s Extraterrestrials (Weekend Feature)

“By now it has become a common futurist prediction and science fiction plot device that intelligent and sentient life forms can be created which are not biochemical in nature and are thus fundamentally different from all currently known life,” distinguished Princeton astrophysicist Edwin Turner wrote in an email to The Daily Galaxy. “Whether or not this would actually be possible,” he explains, “depends on the nature and origin of consciousness, a topic about which we have little more than entertaining whistling-in-the-dark guesses at this point and no clear path toward obtaining any better understanding of this deep mystery.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy