4K Remaster of 'Quake' Is Now Available on PC and Consoles

The Grand Theft Auto series has a surprisingly long history in the world of mobile gaming. Of course before there was a proper GTA on mobile there were plenty of copycats. Front and center would be Gameloft’s Gangstar: West Coast Hustle, which launched in the summer of 2009 and has been followed with numerous sequels. Then there were some more old-school-influenced GTA-alikes: Remember Payback or Car Jack Streets? Oh those early App Store days were good times, let me tell ya. Anyway it wouldn’t take too long for Rockstar to bring their landmark series to mobile devices in an official capacity, and for years now we’ve been able to play the original PlayStation 2-era 3D trilogy on the go thanks to their rather excellent mobile ports.