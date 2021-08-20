4K Remaster of 'Quake' Is Now Available on PC and Consoles
Bethesda has now remastered the cult classic Quake from 1996 in full 4K. Greatly enhancing visuals for the dark fantasy first-person shooter, the publisher not only increased its resolutions but also incorporated widescreen support, more detailed models, dynamic and color lighting, anti-aliasing and a more realistic depth of field while retaining the game’s original atmospheric soundtrack and theme song written by Trent Reznor. The remaster will be available across pretty much all major platforms including PC via Steam, Xbox, PlayStation and even the Switch.hypebeast.com
Comments / 0