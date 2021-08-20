Cancel
Marina Sirtis joins Freema Agyeman in new Doctor Who adventure The Year of Martha Jones

By Andrew Newton
flickeringmyth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver wondered what Martha Jones got up to in her time travelling the world during the events of the Year that Never Was? Well, this December Big Finish will release The Year of Martha Jones, a brand-new box set of full-cast audio adventures which may help shed light on what she got up to while the Master and the Toclafane ruled the Earth.

