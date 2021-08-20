Cyberattack on T-Mobile Exposes Personal Information for Over 40 Million Customers

On Sunday, Motherboard reported that hackers accessed the personal information of over 100 million T-Mobile customers and were selling them on an underground forum. In the post on that forum, the seller offered a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses for a price of 6 bitcoin, or about $270,000. T-Mobile confirmed on Monday that its servers were indeed hacked but did not provide any further details on the number of accounts affected or the type of information leaked in the hack.