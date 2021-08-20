Cyberattack on T-Mobile Exposes Personal Information for Over 40 Million Customers
If your current phone service is through T-Mobile, or if you've ever applied for an account with them, listen up. A recent hack has exposed the personal data of millions of people, according to a T-Mobile press release. The data breach was discovered and official notice of the event was published on August 16. The company has since enlisted the help of forensic investigators who are confident that they closed the access point that enabled the cyberattack.ourcommunitynow.com
Comments / 0