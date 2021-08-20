Cancel
Cyberattack on T-Mobile Exposes Personal Information for Over 40 Million Customers

By Sarina Petrocelly
ourcommunitynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf your current phone service is through T-Mobile, or if you've ever applied for an account with them, listen up. A recent hack has exposed the personal data of millions of people, according to a T-Mobile press release. The data breach was discovered and official notice of the event was published on August 16. The company has since enlisted the help of forensic investigators who are confident that they closed the access point that enabled the cyberattack.

TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
ElectronicsThe Verge

T-Mobile is giving customers a free year of Apple TV Plus

T-Mobile has announced a new promotional perk for its customers: starting on August 25th, both new and existing subscribers to its Magenta and Magenta Max plans can get a year’s subscription to Apple TV Plus. The deal applies to virtually any of T-Mobile’s post-paid customers that it classifies as part...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

How angry T-Mobile subscribers responded to the latest data breach

The number of T-Mobile customers who were victimized by a recent data breach is believed to be 53 million according to the carrier, including 7.8 million postpaid subscribers. Bloomberg reported on Friday that a pair of class-action lawsuits have been filed against the wireless provider. The suits accuse the nation's second-largest carrier of violating the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Cell PhonesFast Company

What you can do about the T-Mobile data breach

Over the weekend, Motherboard’s Joseph Cox reported on a potentially major T-Mobile data breach involving the personal information of more than 100 million people. The hacker who claims to have taken this information is now looking to sell it online. It reportedly includes names, social security numbers, phone numbers, mailing addresses, driver’s license information, and the IMEI numbers associated with customers’ devices. Cox wrote that he’s seen samples of the data and confirmed that it lines up with information about T-Mobile customers.
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile hack: How to protect your personal information after a data breach

T-Mobile has been hacked. Again. The wireless carrier is still investigating the breach but has confirmed that the personal information of 48 million customers was accessed. More than 100 million people may have been affected overall. Making matters worse, the data — which includes names, dates of birth, driver's license information and Social Security numbers — is from former customers, current customers and even those who had inquired about service. In short, almost anyone could be affected.
Economyinfosecurity-magazine.com

JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach

American banking and financial services company JPMorgan Chase is warning customers in Montana that a technical glitch may have presented their personal data to other customers. The malfunction allowed users of the website chase.com or the Chase Mobile app to view the banking information of other customers whose personal details...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Public SafetyPhone Arena

70 million AT&T customers allegedly have their personal data stolen; hacker seeks $1 million

Only a few days after T-Mobile confirmed that as many as 48 million of its subscribers and potential customers had some of their personal data stolen and put up for sale, AT&T has suffered the same plight. According to RestorePrivacy (via 9to5Mac), 70 million AT&T customers have their social security numbers, date of birth, and other personal data swiped and offered for sale.
TechnologyPosted by
Android Police

AT&T says that alleged massive customer data hack didn't happen on its watch

Last week T-Mobile elicited groans after it confirmed a massive hack of customer data — its fourth such hack in four years. For a short time it appeared that something similar had happened to its in-country carrier rival, AT&T: a post on an illicit hacker forum claimed to have customer data from 70 million people, selling for $200,000. But in contrast with T-Mobile's response, AT&T says its investigation of the sample data indicates that it didn't come from the company's servers.
Cell Phonestheeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
TechnologyPosted by
Popular Science

A T-Mobile data breach could put 30 million social security numbers at risk

On Sunday, Motherboard reported that hackers accessed the personal information of over 100 million T-Mobile customers and were selling them on an underground forum. In the post on that forum, the seller offered a subset of the data containing 30 million social security numbers and driver licenses for a price of 6 bitcoin, or about $270,000. T-Mobile confirmed on Monday that its servers were indeed hacked but did not provide any further details on the number of accounts affected or the type of information leaked in the hack.
TechnologyPhone Arena

T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection

Just a few days ago, we told you that some T-Mobile customers were victimized by a data breach that collected personal information belonging to the carrier's subscribers. This morning, The Wall Street Journal said the information stolen from 47.8 million current and prospective customers included first and last names, birth dates, information from driver's licenses, and Social Security numbers.
TechnologyABC News

T-Mobile confirms data breach, says it's investigating scope

T-Mobile says it is investigating a leak of its data after someone took to an online forum offering to sell the personal information of cellphone users. The company said Monday that it has confirmed there was unauthorized access to “some T-Mobile data” but was still determining the scope of the breach and who was affected. It also said it was confident that it has closed the entry point used to gain access.
TechnologyTechRepublic

How to protect your T-Mobile account in light of the latest data breach

In response to a breach that compromised the personal data of millions of subscribers, T-Mobile customers should change their password and PIN and set up two-step verification. A cyberattack against T-Mobile has resulted in the theft and compromise of certain personal data of almost 50 million people. This week, the...

