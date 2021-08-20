Movie Review – The Night House (2020)

A feature-length look at one of the all-time great horror actors is coming next month. Shout! Studios has announced that it has picked up North American distribution rights to BORIS KARLOFF: THE MAN BEHIND THE MONSTER, with Abramorama handling the theatrical release that begins September 17. Directed by Thomas Hamilton and written and produced by Hamilton and Ron MacCloskey, the movie surveys the 60-year career of the man born William Henry Pratt, whose portrayal of the Monster in FRANKENSTEIN (1931), BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN (1935) and SON OF FRANKENSTEIN (1939) is now cinematic legend. Among the interviewees are the actor’s daughter Sara Karloff and filmmakers and performers inspired and influenced by Karloff, including Guillermo del Toro, Roger Corman, Joe Dante, John Landis, Peter Bogdanovich, Christopher Plummer, Ron Perlman and Kevin Brownlow.
