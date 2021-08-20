The Space Symposium returns
The 36th Space Symposium will make its post-COVID return to Colorado Springs next week. The annual event, hosted by the Space Foundation and usually held in April at The Broadmoor hotel, features the crème de la crème of the international space community — military, industry and academic professionals from around the world. It was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This month the event returns to The Broadmoor, this time in the new 125,000-square-foot Bartolin Hall.www.csbj.com
