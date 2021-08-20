Series of Official State Designations -Official List of Flowers

TR Robertson — Since the late 1800’s, when New Hampshire was the first to designate a state flower, all of the states in the U.S. have since designated a state flower to represent their state. In 1892, Washington selected the Coast Rhododendron, but the legislature did not fully recognize the selection until 1959. Some believe the California Poppy, chosen in 1903, was the first official state flower. Most of the flowers selected are selected for submission to their respective state legislatures based on beauty and color, whether the flower is growing domestically all over the state and if the flower has historical reference to the state. Many of the flowers are native to the states. Many of the states have designated a state wildflower rather than a state flower. Maine is the only state that has not chosen a state flower, instead they have designated the White Pinecone and Tassel. Most of the early nominations for state flowers came from school children’s groups and women’s clubs. The selections are sent to state legislatures that pass resolutions, signed by the governor, to make the flowers official. There is an official U.S. flower, the Rose, the resolution signed by President Ronald Reagan in 1986. In the following list the State Flower is listed first followed by the State Wildflower is the state has designated both.