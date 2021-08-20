SNP and Scottish Greens confirm power-sharing deal in historic moment for Greens

The Scottish Green party co-leaders, Lorna Slater and Patrick Harvie Photograph: Green Party/PA

Nicola Sturgeon’s minority government and the Scottish Greens have confirmed a power-sharing agreement after months of intense negotiations, ushering the Greens into government for the first time in the UK.

Two Scottish Green MSPs – expected to be the co-leaders, Patrick Harvie and Lorna Slater – will become ministers under the agreement between the party and the SNP.

At a joint media briefing, Sturgeon said the agreement “recognises that business as usual is not good enough”.

“Our parties will of course retain our distinctive identities. This is not a coalition, we do not agree on everything … but we are coming out of our comfort zones to focus on what we agree on.”

Harvie welcomed the “historic moment” and said that the deal would “put two green ministers into the heart of government advocating for climate”, and deliver a referendum for independence as both parties pledged to do in their recent election manifestos.

The specifics of the deal, which stops short of a formal coalition, were published on Friday, after the plans were given final approval by the Scottish cabinet, and mark the first time the Scottish National party has shared power at Holyrood during 14 years in government.

The agreement must be confirmed by Scottish Green members on 28 August, a tight deadline given it happens only three days before Sturgeon addresses MSPs on her programme for government.

A document published on the Scottish government website said two MSPs will be nominated to become ministers in government. “The first minister, after consultation with the co-leaders of the Scottish Green party, will nominate two MSPs from the Scottish Green party to be ministers,” the document said.

Under the terms of the arrangement, Green MSPs would support the Scottish government on confidence votes, as well as in annual budgets if there is “appropriate funding for the shared policy programme”.

Related: What will an SNP-Green deal mean for the future of Scottish politics? | Rory Scothorne

In anticipation of the announcement, opposition parties criticised the deal. The Scottish Conservatives described the Greens as “extremists” who “don’t belong anywhere near government”, while Labour condemned it as a “coalition of cuts”, claiming it “confirms the long-held suspicion that the Scottish Greens are just a branch office of the SNP”.

After the SNP fell one seat short of a majority in May’s Holyrood elections, the pact will formalise the majority in favour of independence.

The unique arrangement, which will not amount to full coalition, where both sides are bound by collective responsibility, is understood to have proved challenging for civil servants who have had to draw up a new set of rules governing the obligations and capacity for dissent for both sides.

The deal allows the Scottish government to present strong pro-climate credentials before November’s crucial Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

The agreement also formalises the pro-independence arithmetic at Holyrood after the SNP won 64 out of Holyrood’s 129 seats at May’s elections, leaving them one short of an overall majority. The addition of seven Scottish Green seats will allow the Scottish government to comfortably pass legislation, including a new independence referendum bill. Sturgeon has said she hopes to hold a second referendum by the end of 2023.

The SNP’s national executive committee is expected to consider the deal on Saturday while the Greens have scheduled a meeting of their membership for 28 August, only three days before Sturgeon addresses MSPs on her programme for government.