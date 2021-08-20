Cancel
HUUSD plan to return to in-person learning

Cover picture for the articleHarwood Union Unified School District Superintendent Brigid Nease recently released a letter to families outlining the district’s plan for returning to school safely. The district is not planning for remote learning this year, citing the Vermont Agency of Education’s plan to maintain five days a week of in-person learning and lack of staff to maintain both in-person and remote learning. The goals outlined by the superintendent are to keep all staff and students as safe as possible physically, emotionally and socially; to keep all seven schools in the district open five days each week for fully in-person learning; and to keep licensed, high-quality teachers in classrooms throughout this pandemic year.

