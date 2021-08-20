HUUSD plan to return to in-person learning

(Audubon) The Audubon School Board approved the student handbooks with some changes at their meeting Monday evening. Superintendent Eric Trager said one of the major changes for both buildings is that they are going to start providing some social, emotional learning curriculum for all kids every day and that is going to require schedule changes so they are going to move their start time from 8:18 to 8:15 a.m. The other change at the Middle School/High School is all students will have their own lockers so backpacks will not be allowed in the classrooms.