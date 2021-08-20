Picture It! The Golden Girls Are Coming to a Big Screen Near You

Today is National Radio Day. Angel here and today I want to take the time to celebrate those quirky fun-loving people I call co-workers, friends, and family. I think most people have this idea in their head that we walk into the studio on a daily basis push a button to flip the mics on and when we're done we go home. According to radio guru/all-knowing, Brently Gardner, back in the day most editing and fixing was done by hand with scissors or whatever was in reach to put music and spots on the airwaves. Technology completely changed the face of the radio. No, it is a whole lot more fast-paced with the ability for one person to do so much more but in a variety of areas because they aren't so expended on menial tasks.