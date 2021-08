Taillon (8-4) allowed three earned runs on five hits while striking out five across 5.1 innings, earning the win over the Twins on Thursday. Taillon fired five shutout innings before struggling in the sixth. He recorded just one out before allowing three runs on four straight hits before being relieved. The Yankees' offense provided plenty of run support to keep him in line for the win. The 29-year-old has allowed three or less runs in each of his last nine starts. He has a 3.94 ERA and 1.21 WHIP with 121 strikeouts in 123.1 innings.