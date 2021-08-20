Watch: Kim Ji Soo And Gong Hyun Joo Vow To Get Jo Yeo Jeong Off The Island In “High Class” Teaser
Jo Yeo Jeong has turned into an outcast in the latest teaser for tvN’s upcoming drama “High Class”!. “High Class” is a mystery drama set in an ultra-luxurious international school located on an island paradise. Jo Yeo Jeong stars as Song Yeo Wool, a successful lawyer who loses everything when she is framed for her husband’s murder. She begins to unravel the mystery of her husband’s death when she meets the mother of her son’s classmate at the prestigious school – who happens to be the woman her husband had an affair with before he was murdered.www.soompi.com
Comments / 0