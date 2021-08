Hot, dry conditions caused by climate change have added billions of dollars to the cost of the federal crop insurance program. Long-term warming contributed $27 billion to the losses covered by the U.S. crop insurance program from 1991 to 2017, or more than 19 percent of the $140 billion total, according to researchers at Stanford University. Increased temperatures contributed about half of the $18.6 billion in losses during 2012 alone, when record heat and severe drought engulfed much of the Corn Belt.