One household can cope with a power outage, but when the lights go out at a wedding reception? The party's over -- no music, no dancing, no twinkly lights under the tents. Rachna Kumar and Etrivel Chandraseka were lucky, though, after that happened to their reception in Farmington Hills last week. Among the newlyweds' guests were Harish Thiruvengadam and Swetha Shailendra, both Ford engineers. And their hybrid Ford F-150, with bed-mounted electrical outlets and the capacity to serve as a generator, was parked across the street. Thiruvengadam got the wiring sorted out, plugged it into the truck and the party roared back to life.