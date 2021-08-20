Flash Flood Watch issued for Gates, Hertford, Northampton by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Gates; Hertford; Northampton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Gates, Hertford and Northampton. In Virginia, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and York. * Until 10 PM EDT this evening. * Tropical moisture will combine with a weak front to create an area of heavy showers and a few thunderstorms across portions of Central and Southeast Virginia in addition to Northeast North Carolina late this afternoon and evening. * Heavy rain will likely result in flooding especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. A few roads may become flooded and impassible.