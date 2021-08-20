Flood Warning issued for Charles City, New Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 16:39:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-21 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Saturday morning by 700 AM EDT. Target Area: Charles City; New Kent The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia Chickahominy River above Providence Forge affecting New Kent and Charles City Counties. Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity The Flood Warning continues for the Chickahominy River above Providence Forge. * Until further notice. * At 3:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 8.7 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:45 PM EDT Friday was 8.7 feet. * Forecast...Minor flooding is expected to continue through Saturday. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, The river exceeds the banks in the vicinity of the gauge along Adkins Rd. Water begins to enter the back of the property of a near by auto parts business.