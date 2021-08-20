Flash Flood Watch issued for Amelia, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Amelia; Charles City; Chesapeake; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Gloucester; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Mathews; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Powhatan; Prince George; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); York FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia, including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina, Gates, Hertford and Northampton. In Virginia, Amelia, Charles City, Chesapeake, Dinwiddie, Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights), Eastern Hanover, Eastern Henrico, Gloucester, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson, Isle of Wight, James City, Mathews, New Kent, Newport News, Norfolk/Portsmouth, Powhatan, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia Beach, Western Chesterfield, Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond) and York. * Through this evening. * A shortwave trough continues to track over the area today through tonight, while a weak cold front slowly crosses the region from north to south. This will result in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through this evening. Localized totals of 3 inches or greater are possible in spots. Given the amount of rain that has fallen during the past several days, a few instances of flash flooding are likely.