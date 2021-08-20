Flash Flood Watch issued for Dorchester, Somerset, Wicomico by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-20 04:15:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-20 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Dorchester; Somerset; Wicomico FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southeast Maryland and Virginia, including the following areas, in southeast Maryland, Dorchester, Somerset and Wicomico. In Virginia, Caroline, Cumberland, Eastern Essex, Eastern King William, Eastern King and Queen, Eastern Louisa, Goochland, Lancaster, Middlesex, Northumberland, Richmond, Western Essex, Western Hanover, Western King William, Western King and Queen and Westmoreland. * Through this afternoon. * A shortwave trough continues to track over the area today through tonight, while a weak cold front slowly crosses the region from north to south. This will result in multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms through today. Localized totals of 3 inches or greater are possible in spots. Given the amount of rain that has fallen during the past several days, a few instances of flash flooding are likely.