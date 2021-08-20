BlockFi Teams With TaxBit on New Tax Center for US Clients
Partnership With Taxbit to Bring Industry-Leading Tax Reporting and Efficient Tax-Loss Harvesting to Blockfi Platform. BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, announced a partnership with TaxBit, the leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy. The partnership will enable BlockFi’s clients to access TaxBit’s expertise on the BlockFi platform through the new BlockFi Tax Center.aithority.com
