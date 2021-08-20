BlockFi Teams With TaxBit on New Tax Center for US Clients

For decision-makers within an organization, ROI is often the driving factor for building a business case and selling the value of an investment, particularly when that investment involves new technology. All financial institutions have invested in critical technology fixes or enhancements over the past two years. But have you optimized the right processes behind the scenes to ensure that you are delivering the best member experience possible? Have you streamlined workflows so that your most valuable resource – your associates – are not buried under repetitive, manual tasks? Join us to learn about the benefits of modernizing and optimizing your documents and data to take operational efficiency to the next level.