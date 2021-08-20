Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

BlockFi Teams With TaxBit on New Tax Center for US Clients

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Partnership With Taxbit to Bring Industry-Leading Tax Reporting and Efficient Tax-Loss Harvesting to Blockfi Platform. BlockFi, a financial services company dedicated to building a bridge between cryptocurrencies and traditional financial and wealth management products, announced a partnership with TaxBit, the leading tax and accounting software provider for the digital economy. The partnership will enable BlockFi’s clients to access TaxBit’s expertise on the BlockFi platform through the new BlockFi Tax Center.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Planning#Wealth Management#Tax Forms#New Tax Center#The Blockfi Tax Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
IRS
Related
Income Taxcrowdfundinsider.com

Biden Administration Plans to Increase Taxes on 2.1 Million Small Businesses

The Small Business and Entrepreneurship Council (SBE Council) is warning that the Biden Administrations’ tax plan would raise taxes on 2.1 million small businesses – in contrast to the Administrations’ claims. Last week, the White House issued a Fact Sheet on the plan claiming the tax proposal will “protect 97...
Real Estateaithority.com

Swizznet Selected as Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for Construction and Real Estate Industry in the United States

Swizznet, a cloud-based hosting solutions company for small- and medium-sized businesses, has been named a Sage Partner Cloud Strategic Hosting Provider for the commercial real estate industry in the United States. The new partnership means that Sage customers can have an easier transition to the cloud with Swizznet and can keep the products they currently use.
Businessaithority.com

Hightower Makes Strategic Investment in Investment Security Group

Hightower announced it has made a strategic investment in Investment Security Group, Inc., a Denver-based wealth management firm with $800 million in assets under management. As part of Hightower, Investment Security Group will leverage the firm’s business acceleration services, infrastructure and middle- and back-office services to drive growth. Founded in...
EconomyAmerican Banker

Building the business case for automation

For decision-makers within an organization, ROI is often the driving factor for building a business case and selling the value of an investment, particularly when that investment involves new technology. All financial institutions have invested in critical technology fixes or enhancements over the past two years. But have you optimized the right processes behind the scenes to ensure that you are delivering the best member experience possible? Have you streamlined workflows so that your most valuable resource – your associates – are not buried under repetitive, manual tasks? Join us to learn about the benefits of modernizing and optimizing your documents and data to take operational efficiency to the next level.
Retailaithority.com

Klarna Hits Record 20 Million US Customers as Demand for Flexible Payment Options Soars

Klarna, the leading global retail bank, payments and shopping service, announced it has doubled its US customer base since June 2020, reaching a record 20 million customers. The company’s growth is further highlighted by accelerated momentum of the Klarna app, which now maintains 4 million monthly active US users as daily downloads surpass the closest competitor by 20%, according to App Annie.
Technologyaithority.com

Global Demand For Developer-Centric Security Fuels Secure Code Warrior Continued Growth

Pioneering a ‘start left’ approach to software security has led the tech scale-up to hit a customer milestone of 400 organisations over 37 countries. Global secure coding company Secure Code Warrior has announced the signing of its 400th customer and strong business performance in response to an increased demand for security-aware and security-skilled developers across all industries worldwide.
EconomyTravel Weekly

Corporate Traveller clinches new clients worth almost £5m

Travel Management Company Corporate Traveller clinched almost £5 million in new business travel clients last month. The TMC, which specialises in business travel services for SME companies, signed £4.9 million worth of new business, comprised of 26 new clients. July was the agency’s most successful month for new business since...
TechnologyTimes Union

Hashcash's Billbitcoins Technology to be Implemented by Ethiopian Fintech for Domestic Fund Transfer

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. Global payment processing software, Billbitcoins, announces its collaboration with Ethiopian fintech. Billbitcoins is to provide the technology powering a domestic fund transfer project. Billbitcoins, a HashCash product, offers their payment processing architecture for the project targeting the unbanked community in their country. The project would make use of crypto tokens to securely transfer funds to another part of the country.
Internetaithority.com

Digital River and Avalara Team Up for a Tax Management Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce

New partnership eliminates the complexity of international taxes by providing a complete end-to-end solution. Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced it is teaming up with Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. The partnership brings together two respected brands in ecommerce to create a complete global tax management solution to eliminate the complexity of international taxes, as well as further simplify and accelerate cross-border ecommerce expansion.
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

AppraisalWorks Announces Enhancements To Its Appraisal Management Tech Platform

AppraisalWorks launched new enhancements to its flagship appraisal management technology platform. AppraisalWorks launched new enhancements to its flagship appraisal management technology platform, which is designed to help streamline the real estate appraisal process. The latest enhancements to the company's further automate key elements of the appraisal management process – including...
EconomyArkansas Business

Teslar Simplifying SBA Loans

Teslar Software of Springdale provided the software used to process more than 1.3 million — more than one-fifth — of the Paycheck Protection Program loan applications that received funding this year. Now, the financial technology company plans to use that experience to make a new product. “We’re taking all of...
Manchester, TNthunder1320.com

Tax Tip Tuesday; Investment Income

If you have investment accounts that are not inside your IRA or 401k, it is important to know that you may have taxable income that must be reported on your income tax return. Many people think that since they don’t take money out of their investment account, there isn’t any income to be reported. Oftentimes, taxpayers have their investment income reinvested inside the account instead of withdrawing the money earned. However, the funds that are reinvested are generally still taxable in the year they are earned.
Personal Financefa-mag.com

Smart Ways To Move Clients' Assets To A Tax-Free World

Change is in the air. And since the tax law is involved, you can be certain that “change” doesn’t mean the final version. At the moment, no one knows for certain what will happen to taxes in the United States, but people do know rates are far more likely to increase than decrease. In the immortal words of Jimmy the Greek Snyder, a once-famous Las Vegas bookmaker: “The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong—but that is the way to bet.”
EconomyAviation Week

Belgium Considers New Aviation Taxes

Belgium has again raised the prospect of increasing taxes on the aviation sector as a means of paying for more general tax cuts for citizens. The proposals come from the country’s High Council of Finance (HCF), a group of experts that analyzes and studies fundamental budgetary, financial and fiscal... Subscription...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

TaxBit Secures $130M via Series B at $1.33B Valuation to Transform Outdated, Legacy Tax Information Reporting

TaxBit has raised $130 million in capital through a Series B round at a $1.33 billion valuation in order to “disrupt” legacy tax information reporting. Michell O’Conner, VP of Marketing at TaxBit, says her team is pleased to finalize the massive round that was led by IVP and Insight Partners along with contributions from Tiger Global, Paradigm, 9Yards Capital, Sapphire Ventures, Madrona Venture Group, and Anthony Pompliano.

Comments / 0

Community Policy