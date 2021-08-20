MX Partners With Goalry to Help People Improve Their Lives Through Their Financial Goals
Goalry Customers Will See Improvements in Savings, Retirement and Paying off Debt Thanks to the MX Financial Data Platform and Goalry’s Consumer-First Security Practices. MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, announced it is helping Goalry, a finance platform and “virtual goal mall,” to enable its customers to take control of managing their financial lives. With MX’s data platform to power its one-stop-shop solution, Goalry customers will see improvements in their efforts to increase their savings, retirement, and in paying off debts.aithority.com
