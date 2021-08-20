Cancel
MX Partners With Goalry to Help People Improve Their Lives Through Their Financial Goals

By AIT News Desk
 4 days ago

Goalry Customers Will See Improvements in Savings, Retirement and Paying off Debt Thanks to the MX Financial Data Platform and Goalry’s Consumer-First Security Practices. MX, the financial data platform and leader in modern connectivity, announced it is helping Goalry, a finance platform and “virtual goal mall,” to enable its customers to take control of managing their financial lives. With MX’s data platform to power its one-stop-shop solution, Goalry customers will see improvements in their efforts to increase their savings, retirement, and in paying off debts.

