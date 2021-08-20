MX Partners With Goalry to Help People Improve Their Lives Through Their Financial Goals

Among the many devastating problems the COVID-19 pandemic caused was the fact that plenty of Americans were left fretting about the state of their finances. In a Pew Research Center survey, about half of non-retired adults said the pandemic’s economic impact will make it harder for them to achieve their long-term financial goals. Among those experiencing a financial struggle, 44 percent estimated it would take them three years or more to get back to where they were before the pandemic. Another 10 percent are even more pessimistic, saying it’s possible they’ll never recover.