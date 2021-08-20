Prodapt Acquires Innovative Logic, Will Expand to Silicon Valley, and Serve Global Digital Platform Companies
Prodapt, the leading consulting, technology & managed services provider to the Connectedness vertical, announced that it has acquired Innovative Logic, a Silicon Valley-based hi-tech services company building next-generation solutions for global digital platform players. Innovative Logic works with leading operators of the connected economy – including several FAANG, and leading global digital platform companies.aithority.com
