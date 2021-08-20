Cancel
Victor, NY

Big offensive line key to Victor success: Top players, schedule for 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe it’s been five seasons since the Victor Blue Devils have been champions of Section V, but it’s been five years. The Blue Devils have been consistent contenders for the top prize and last spring was no exception as a 7-0 start carried them into the Class AA championship against McQuaid. But in that final, the Blue Devils that averaged 37 points through the first seven games produced just 14 in a 17-14 loss to the Knights.

