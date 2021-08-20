MS-ISAC Selects Analyst1 as Threat Intelligence Platform to Spearhead Defense Against Cybersecurity Threats
Analyst1, provider of a market-leading threat intelligence platform (TIP), announced that the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), a division of the Center for Internet Security (CIS), has selected Analyst1 to enhance existing internal threat intelligence capabilities to better collect, analyze, and provide relevant information at scale to its to members.aithority.com
