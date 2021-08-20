Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Small Business

Constant Contact’s First Annual Small Business Now Report Reveals Disconnect Between Small Businesses and Consumers

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStudy outlines four key areas where small businesses can improve the way they engage with consumers and drive more business results. Constant Contact, an established leader in online marketing, released its inaugural Small Business Now report, which evaluates how well small businesses are engaging with consumers online. With insights from over 2,000 consumers and small business leaders, the report indicates that the two sides are often on different pages about what content, communication methods and online experiences are most valuable.

aithority.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Behavior#Online Marketing#Constant Contact
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Economyaithority.com

Marketers Use Surveys to Measure, Track, and Optimize Previously Hard-to-track Channels

Spot Trender, a leader in advertising testing and consumer insights, partnered with Bottle Rocket and Eicoff to launch a research study on customer acquisition and retention. Bottle Rocket is a leading experience consultancy that provides business strategy, product, design, and technology services that drive business resuts and solve unmet needs. Eicoff is a full-service performance advertising agency that leverages the power of television and audio to drive conversion and grow sales. Both organizations are a part of Ogilvy Experience.
Internetaithority.com

Digital River and Avalara Team Up for a Tax Management Solution to Simplify Global Ecommerce

New partnership eliminates the complexity of international taxes by providing a complete end-to-end solution. Digital River, an experienced global commerce enabler for established and fast-growing brands, announced it is teaming up with Avalara, a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes. The partnership brings together two respected brands in ecommerce to create a complete global tax management solution to eliminate the complexity of international taxes, as well as further simplify and accelerate cross-border ecommerce expansion.
Small BusinessItproportal

The foundations of creating a small business website

The number of choices you need to make when you’re creating a small business website can feel overwhelming. From deciding on one of the best website builders, to figuring out navigation structures or content priorities, you need to make confident decisions. We’re doing our best to simplify that process—with practical...
Small Businesscbslocal.com

Small Business Success Summit

The Florin Square Community Development Corporation is hosting a Small Business Success Summit this weekend, where business owners can get lots of advice compressed into small seminars. Aaron Boyce from the FSCDC, along with Non-profit expert Tonya Mack and Women's self-help entrepreneur Nyabingha Zianni join Court to tell us more!
Small BusinessCPA Trendlines

Accountants Trail Small Business in Automation

What do other businesses know that we’re ignoring?. Among the many wonderful things COVID-19 bestowed on American business, new business models probably rank first. Those who figured out how to adapt found themselves competitive. Those who didn’t now drive for Uber. The accounting industry was among the quick adapters. Though...
Small Businessmarketresearchtelecast.com

Cisco reports dangerous remote attack opportunities on small business routers

Cisco’s Small Business Router of the Models RV110W, RV130, RV130W and RV215W According to a current security advisory, they can be attacked remotely and without authentication if they are configured in a certain way. A critical security gap in the universal plug-and-play service allows the execution of any program code with root rights (remote code execution) or the arbitrary restart of the device to cause a denial of service by means of specially prepared UPnP requests.
Small Businessmediapost.com

Magical Thinking: Small Businesses Err On What Consumers Want

Small business owners think they understand their customers. But they clearly don’t, judging by the Small Business Now Report -- a two-part study released Thursday by Constant Contact. Take their media preferences. Small businesses say they are using:. Social media — 63% Websites — 55% Email — 52% But consumers...
Small Businessmiltonscene.com

Networking Tips for Small Business Owners-Small Business Corner

Networking tips for small business owners-Small Business Corner. People and relationships are very important when it comes to small business. The way you build relationships with others will determine your business’s success. Likewise, networking is essential in today’s highly competitive business environment. It is really wise to have good relationships with a wide range of people in business.
Small BusinessKDVR.com

Helping Small Businesses

Small businesses were among the hardest hit during the pandemic, facing high rates of store closures, layoffs and financial hardships. Our expert, Stepahnie Paturzo, global head of business marketing at Klarna, explains a new initiative that will help small businesses recover.
Small BusinessPosted by
Axios

Small business struggles

Small businesses aren’t thriving quite like their large corporate counterparts. Why it matters: It's a signal of the bifurcated pandemic recovery, in which the biggest U.S. companies have reported record earnings growth as they leveraged higher wages to help recruitment and used their scale to make cost cuts. Meanwhile, small...
Sherman, TXKTEN.com

A disaster plan for Texoma small businesses

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) -- After a year of disasters, The Texoma Council of Governments is developing an economic disaster plan to help keep small businesses afloat. TCOG is kicking off its Economic Recovery and Resiliency Workshop sessions on Wednesday. The council is taking a more creative approach to creating a consistent stream of revenue.
Small BusinessConnecticut Post

Why Every New Small Business Should Meet with a Lawyer First

A new business owner, excited to get going, opens their new location without scrutinizing their lease agreement. An established businessman merges with a new partner based on a handshake, a romantic if legally tenuous decision. These missteps and there are infinite examples, could have easily been avoided if these businesspeople had taken a proactive approach and sought legal opinion before moving forward. Unfortunately, small businesses too often don’t seek legal assistance until after a situation has threatened their commercial livelihood.
Small BusinessPosted by
Daily Herald

The Delta variant and the small business community

The small business community was increasingly optimistic this summer. The pandemic was waning, restrictions disappeared and customers were coming back in droves. Vaccinated individuals gathered without masks. While many businesses struggled to find qualified employees, their prospects for recovery looked good. Then the Delta variant came and COVID cases started...
Small BusinessMotley Fool

New Report: Small Business Hiring Is on the Rise

Hiring activity increased among smaller companies in July. There was good news on the unemployment front in July. Last month, the national jobless rate dropped to 5.4%, the lowest level since the start of the pandemic, and 943,000 jobs were added to the economy. Small business hiring definitely helped fuel...
Rogers, ARnwahomepage.com

U.S. Small Business Administrator tours NWA businesses

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Isabella Guzman, Administrator of the Small Business Administration (SBA), talked to Northwest Arkansas business leaders about struggles to stay open during COVID-19. U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, hosted Guzman and they both visited with local businesses to discuss pandemic recovery in NWA. Administrator Guzman said small businesses have been through a lot in the past year.
Small BusinessShawano Leader

Establishing Small Businesses Amid A Pandemic

Find support from loved ones in setting up your small business. Starting a new business venture amid a crisis is a major challenge. An aspiring pandemic entrepreneur has to be clear about their objectives and strategies. Also, setting up a business requires capital that not all aspiring entrepreneurs have. Ask loved ones for advice and assistance if you need any. Even family members who are abroad can now offer financial help. Find services that provide solutions on where to remit when overseas.

Comments / 0

Community Policy