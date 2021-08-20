Rangeley Community Chorus to Sing on August 28th
Rangeley Community Chorus presents “So Happy Together,” an evening of music about being together, happiness, singing, and being happy about being together and singing! The concert will be held on Saturday, August 28, at 7:00 pm at the RFA Lakeside Theater, 2493 Main St. in Rangeley. The concert will include songs presented by the full chorus, The PEPS (an a cappella quartet consisting of Pam Ellis, Erin Smith, Pam Morse, and Sue Downes-Borko), and a sprinkling of solos.www.sunjournal.com
Comments / 0