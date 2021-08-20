Spotpear Raspberry Pi Pico IPS LCD display

If you are wondering what the benefits of a Raspberry Pi cluster are and the applications that they can be used for, you will be pleased to know that Jeff Geerling has created a short 10 minute video discussing why he creates Raspberry Pi clusters and the applications he runs on them. A computer cluster can be built with any type of computer and its definition is a is a “set of computers that work together so that they can be viewed as a single system” – “Clusters are usually deployed to improve performance and availability over that of a single computer, while typically being much more cost-effective than single computers of comparable speed or availability“.