Spotpear Raspberry Pi Pico IPS LCD display

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 4 days ago
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for an easy way to add a small screen to their next Raspberry Pi Pico project may be interested in a new 1.54 inch LCD display created by Spotpear which is now available to purchase priced at $11.89. The small Raspberry Pi Pico display offers users a resolution of 240×240 pixels and features 10 buttons set out in a joypad style arrangement providing for directional buttons and four action buttons, making the perfect foundation for a tiny games console. Although they can be used for anything you can dream up.

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

