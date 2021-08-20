Spotpear Raspberry Pi Pico IPS LCD display
Raspberry Pi enthusiasts looking for an easy way to add a small screen to their next Raspberry Pi Pico project may be interested in a new 1.54 inch LCD display created by Spotpear which is now available to purchase priced at $11.89. The small Raspberry Pi Pico display offers users a resolution of 240×240 pixels and features 10 buttons set out in a joypad style arrangement providing for directional buttons and four action buttons, making the perfect foundation for a tiny games console. Although they can be used for anything you can dream up.www.geeky-gadgets.com
