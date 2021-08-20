Victor Community Clothes Closet moving

VICTOR, NY — The Community Clothes Closet, known for providing clothes, linens and shoes for those in need, will be moving at the end of August. According to an email sent to the Town of Victor, the shop, which is affiliated with the Victor United Methodist Church on 106 E. Main St. will be moving from the church's basement to the former Parsonage House located on the premises beginning Aug. 22 and continuing through Sept. 7, to re-open Sept. 8, from 9 a.m. to noon.