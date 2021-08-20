Cancel
84-year-old Arizona Bank Robber Gets Wish To Go Back To Jail

SCDNReports
Elderly bank robber hits Arizona bank

Arizona State Crime and Justice News by Ken Fulton

An elderly Arizona man who robbed a bank with a BB gun faces over 21 years in prison and that's just the way he wanted it.

A Life of Crime

Robert Francis Krebs, 84, has an extensive criminal history, most revolving around banks. One of his earliest offenses was embezzling $72,000 from a bank he worked at in 1966. However, he spent most of his life behind bars for armed robberies committed in Florida and Arizona in the 1980s. Kebs was out on parole when he entered a Pyramid Federal Credit Union in Tucson with a BB gun. He ordered two bank tellers to hand over $8,000.

Ditching the “Freedom Business”

Yet money was not what Krebs was really after. After spending most of his life in prison, Krebs told his lawyer that he felt out of place in society. He wanted “to get out of the freedom business and go back to the penitentiary.” The old man soon got his wish. Police arrested Krebs the day after the robbery at the motel that he had been staying at. I

In court, Krebs showed no remorse for his robberies. Since the armed robbery was in line with how Krebs behaved almost his whole life, the judge handed down a 262 month sentence. With no parole in the federal system, this is effectively a life sentence for eighty-four-year-old Krebs.

Does the punishment fit the crime?

