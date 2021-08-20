Cancel
Stocks

Stock futures trade lower to end the week

By Ken Martin
FOXBusiness
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. equity futures are trading lower ahead of the final trading session of the week. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.4% when the opening bell rings on Wall Street. Wall Street closed out another choppy day of trading on Thursday. The benchmark S&P 500 started the day...

www.foxbusiness.com

Stocksdailyforex.com

NASDAQ 100 Forecast: Index Recaptures Trendline

The NASDAQ 100 initially fell on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength again as we closed at the very highs of the trading session. More importantly, we have recaptured a trendline that had previously been so important, and now it looks as if we are going to print the all-time highs rather soon.
StocksFOXBusiness

S&P, Nasdaq rally to records as investors eye Fed's Jackson Hole event

U.S. stock indexes battled to record highs Monday as investors looked ahead to a key Federal Reserve event that could lay out the framework for the central bank to begin tapering its asset purchases. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215 points, or 0.61%, while the S&P 500 and the...
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, EUR/USD, Oil, Fed Symposium, PMIs, Delta

Markets weathered a broad rise in anti-risk sentiment last week. The Dow Jones dropped -1.1% on balance as equity investors seemingly grew more fearful of the delta variant and its contribution to slowing global growth. With the latest US retail sales report underscoring bleak consumer sentiment, hard economic data appeared to emphasize this narrative and likely weighed negatively on risk appetite in similar fashion.
MarketsPosted by
MarketWatch

Gold futures end higher to post a gain for the week

Gold futures climbed on Friday, tallying a second weekly gain in a row. "The Afghanistan situation and coronavirus situation is preventing gold and silver prices from a crash," said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. Gold's rise despite a very strong U.S. dollar index indicates traders have switched focus to the uncertainties tied to the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan and the coronavirus situation. "A worsening of either Afghanistan or coronavirus on the weekend can result in gold price rising in early Asian session on Monday," said Karnani. "Only surprises (other than taper timing and taper) in the annual central bankers conference in Jackson Hole, [Wyo.] next week will affect bullion and forex markets." December gold rose 90 cents, or 0.05%, to settle at $1,784 an ounce, with most-active contract prices up 0.3% for the week, according to FactSet data.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, with U.S. prices down nearly 9% for the week

Oil futures declined Friday, with U.S. prices down a seventh session in row, posting a loss of nearly 9% for the week. Concerns over the demand outlook and delays to a return to some form of normality in September forced a "reappraisal of the economic outlook as we look towards the autumn months," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell $1.37, or nearly 2.2%, to settle at $62.32 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract expired at the day's settlement. The new front-month October WTI contract lost $1.36, or 2.1%, to settle at $62.14.
Marketskitco.com

Gold spikes above $1,800 on weaker dollar, sentiment favoring the Fed to back-peddle tapering timeline

A combination of factors resulted in gold spiking strongly higher today, breaking above the key psychological level of $1800 per ounce. Dollar weakness was a strong component contributing roughly 1/3 of today’s strong gains. A disappointing U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index magnified the concern that the Delta variant of Covid-19 has slowed down the economic recovery in the United States. And that these concerns over the rising infection rate due to the variant could dramatically cause the Federal Reserve to step back on their timeline to begin to taper their monthly asset purchases of $120 billion of U.S. Treasuries and MBS (mortgage-backed securities).
MarketsForexTV.com

Gold Futures Settle At Near 3-week High As Dollar Drifts Lower

Gold prices moved higher on Monday, pushing the most active gold futures contracts to a firm close at a near 3-week high, as the dollar shed ground. Traders looked ahead to the upcoming Jackson Hole Symposium, scheduled to take place virtually on Friday. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at the symposium is likely to provide clues about when the central bank will start tapering its asset buying program.
Marketsbuffalonynews.net

Gold rises on weaker U.S. dollar

CHICAGO, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- Gold futures on the COMEX division of the New York Mercantile Exchange rose on Monday as the U.S. dollar weakened. The most active gold contract for December delivery rose 22.3 U.S. dollars, or 1.25 percent, to close at 1,806.3 dollars per ounce. Market analysts noted...
Stockskitco.com

Equities gain, U.S. dollar falls as tapering worries recede

NEW YORK, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Global equity markets rose while the U.S. dollar dipped on Monday as investor concerns that the Federal Reserve would soon begin changing its accommodative monetary stance faded. Market sentiment was also buoyed after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval to the...
Stocksinvesting.com

Asian stocks rally on extended Wall St bounce, easing Fed taper worries

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Asian stocks rose on Tuesday on an extended bounce on Wall Street as investors drew comfort from full approval granted to the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and on easing worries of an imminent tapering of stimulus by the Federal Reserve. The dollar was licking its wounds after its sharpest...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures at record high as tech stocks rise

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) Aug 24 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the Nasdaq 100 index hit a record high on Tuesday as technology stocks rose, while positive news around U.S. vaccination boosted shares of energy and travel-related companies.
StocksFOXBusiness

US stocks pointing toward continued gains ahead of Tuesday's opening bell

U.S. equity futures are pointing to continued gains after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine Monday. On Wall Street on Monday, the S&P 500 rose 0.9%, lifted by technology, communication and financial stocks, after spending much of the day within striking distance of its own record high. The benchmark index ended less than 0.2% below its all-time high set a week ago.
Agricultureagfax.com

DTN Grain Open: Row Crops a Little Higher After Lower Crop Ratings

Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is up 1 cent, November soybeans are up 12 cents and December KC wheat is down 5 1/4 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Tuesday, Dow Jones futures are a little higher early Tuesday, still supported by news over the weekend that China reported no new cases of COVID-19 and Pfizer’s vaccine earned full approval from the FDA.
StocksShareCast

US open: Stocks trade higher as investors prep for Fed summit

Wall Street stocks were in the green early on Monday as market participants await the Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole symposium later in the week. As of 1545 BST, the Dow Jones futures Industrial Average was up 0.68% at 35,357.62, while the S&P 500 was 0.81% firmer at 4,477.85 and the Nasdaq Composite came out the gate 1.17% stronger at 14,886.66.

