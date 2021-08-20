Cancel
Tragic Discovery in Hunt For Missing California Family

SCDNReports
SCDNReports
Tragic discovery in California

California Crime and Justice News by Ken Fulton

A missing California family has been found dead in a hazardous area of the mountains, alongside their dog.

The Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office announced that search teams have found the remains of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, one-year-old baby Miju, and their dog.

The family had been reported missing just days before. Authorities quickly organized search-and-rescue parties. They first located the family car near the Sierra National Forest gate leading to Hites Cover. Search teams soon located the family near the Devil’s Gulch within Sierra National Forest.

All three were deceased as well as the dog that they brought along on the family outing. How they died remains a mystery.

Authorities are approaching the investigation with caution. Because the cause of this family’s strange and tragic death is so unclear, investigators are using hazmat suits.

What do you think about this mystery?

