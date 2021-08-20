Oceanside Startup, Beachly Brands, Named to the Inc. 5000 for 2nd Consecutive Year
Ranking No. 372 With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1,291% Percent. Oceanside CA— Beachly Brands today revealed that for the 2nd consecutive year, the company has been named to Inc. Magazine’s annual list of America’s fastest growing private companies – the Inc. 5000. At No. 372 overall and No. 24 in the Retail category, Beachly is now among a select list of elite companies to rank in the top 500 multiple times.www.osidenews.com
