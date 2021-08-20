Oceanside Startup, Beachly Brands, Named to the Inc. 5000 for 2nd Consecutive Year

River Falls, Wis.-based firm continues to rank among nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Inc. magazine revealed that Aladtec, Inc is ranked 4304 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. This is the seventh consecutive year Aladtec has appeared on the Inc 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.