San Diego, CA

East African Women Offer Virtual Cooking Class to Wrap Up Summer- August 26

 4 days ago

United Women of East Africa offer a glimpse into East African cuisine with Thursday Taste of Tomatoes and Okra Stew and Soor (Soft Cornmeal) San Diego CA— United Women of East Africa (UWEAST) has long been a center for our community members to connect over their shared backgrounds. UWEAST offers the local community an opportunity to support the organization through this virtual cooking class hosted via Zoom.The webinar, named The Thursday Taste, will feature Tomatoes and Okra Stew and Soor (Soft Cornmeal).

