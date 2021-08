Netflix’s The Chair begins with the promotion of Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) to the titular position of chair in the English department of the fictional Pembroke University. Over the show’s six episodes, viewers got to see how Dr. Kim navigated the ups and downs of a department struggling with a funding crisis, recalcitrant professors, and issues with promoting new talent. On top of that, she is also dealing with Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), a rolling disaster of a human who creates controversy simply by existing in proximity to air. With so much drama, fans are bound to wonder: Will there be a The Chair Season 2?