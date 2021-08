EXCLUSIVE: Former Devious Maids star Judy Reyes and Gloria Reuben (Mr. Robot, ER) have been tapped to lead the cast of Torn From Her Arms, Lifetime’s family border separation movie from Ozy Media and Motion Picture Corporation of America. Fátima Molina (Who Killed Sara?) and Camila Nuñez (Esa No Soy Yo) also star in the timely film, which, amidst the ongoing crisis at the U.S. border, depicts the harrowing true story of a mother and daughter who must find their way back to each other after being separated. It’s slated to premiere this fall. Reyes portrays Thelma Garcia, a Texas Immigration...